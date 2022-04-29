Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at BTIG Research

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TMHC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average is $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.78. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

