TD Securities Increases Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$15.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LUNMF. Scotiabank raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from SEK 112 to SEK 110 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

Shares of LUNMF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,797. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.68.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

