TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stake Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Capital World Investors boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,422,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32,334 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,574,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,553,000 after acquiring an additional 136,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,246,000 after acquiring an additional 509,004 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,172,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,331,000 after acquiring an additional 71,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.96. 1,774,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,266. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $120.22 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.89.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

