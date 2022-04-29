TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. TE Connectivity updated its Q3 guidance to ~$1.75 EPS.

NYSE:TEL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.90. 9,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,266. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $120.22 and a 1 year high of $166.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

