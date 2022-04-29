Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 500 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $12,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,105 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $271.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.26 and a 52-week high of $498.97.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Compass Point raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.67.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

