Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 874,100 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,796,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 874,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $15,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 129,760,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545,821 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 13.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,456,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,171 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 7.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,369,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 712,353 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,749,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,497,000 after acquiring an additional 576,393 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 20.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,566,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after acquiring an additional 942,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.30 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.38) price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.68) to €4.40 ($4.73) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.30) to €4.20 ($4.52) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.89.

NYSE:SAN opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0571 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.84%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

