Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 52,505 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 167.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 52,505 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -88.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEO. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

