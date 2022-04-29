Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,462 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,950,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,168,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,016 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,395,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,191,000 after purchasing an additional 964,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 706.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 827,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 724,941 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,951 shares of company stock worth $3,195,898. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.38. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

