Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Marriott International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,183,000 after buying an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Marriott International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 62,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Marriott International by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 203,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.91.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $143,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209 over the last ninety days. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAR opened at $184.56 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.18.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

