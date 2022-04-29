Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $10.16 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $76.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.07. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $74.68 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.58.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

