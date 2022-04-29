Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $12.94 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,547 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

NYSE:T opened at $19.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $25.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.