Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $14.58 Million Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $14,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 272.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9,566.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,616,000 after acquiring an additional 349,361 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $118.88 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $177.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.84%.

JBT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.20.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $32,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

