Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.40 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,571 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BK opened at $43.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $55.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $51.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

