Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Centene by 100.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Centene by 50.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $81.59 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $89.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day moving average of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

