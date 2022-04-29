Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.28 Million Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 107,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Globe Life by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 756,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,857,000 after purchasing an additional 95,802 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Globe Life by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 25,199 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Globe Life by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,668.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $293,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,456,647. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

GL opened at $101.79 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on GL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

