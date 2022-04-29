Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $9.51 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 39,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 324,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,283,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.18.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $318.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $331.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.10. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $308.20 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

