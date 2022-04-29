Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.29% of Redfin worth $11,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDFN. HST Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,848,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Redfin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Redfin by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Redfin by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 11,153 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $71.99.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $61,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $63,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

