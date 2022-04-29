Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Stellantis by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy increased its holdings in Stellantis by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 30,072,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,331,000 after buying an additional 1,369,335 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,909,000. 52.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

STLA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.03) to €21.00 ($22.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($24.73) to €28.00 ($30.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of STLA opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Stellantis Profile (Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.