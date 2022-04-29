Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 13,523 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,523 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.05% of LKQ worth $9,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in LKQ by 0.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 1.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ opened at $51.12 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.64.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

