Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 16,791 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,791 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hess were worth $13,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HES. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Hess by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,540 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hess by 11.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Hess by 22.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Hess by 3.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 104,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HES. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.87.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,462,893.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $5,689,647.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $105.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.05.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

