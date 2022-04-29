Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,893 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,231 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $41.84 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

