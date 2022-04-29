Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 23,196 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,196 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.09% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $11,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,822,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,960,000 after buying an additional 793,068 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,795,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $31,468,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,381,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,393,000 after acquiring an additional 410,943 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on REXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $82.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 93.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.76. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.52.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.18%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

