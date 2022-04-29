Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 477 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,004,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 71.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,034,000 after buying an additional 161,928 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 683,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,903,000 after buying an additional 160,551 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 409.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 192,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,636,000 after buying an additional 154,700 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $45,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNPS opened at $301.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.02 and a 1 year high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

