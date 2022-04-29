Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 55,200 Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sasol were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 1,512.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSL stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. Sasol Limited has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sasol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

