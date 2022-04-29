Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 6,721 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $13,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,959,000 after buying an additional 126,836 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after buying an additional 432,685 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,152,000 after buying an additional 269,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,708,000 after buying an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $123.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.11. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.28 and a 52 week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

