Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 800 ($10.20) price target on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.83) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 829.67 ($10.57).
Shares of TM17 opened at GBX 440 ($5.61) on Thursday. Team17 Group has a 1-year low of GBX 382 ($4.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 870 ($11.09). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 512.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 648.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £636.33 million and a P/E ratio of 26.49.
About Team17 Group (Get Rating)
Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
