Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 800 ($10.20) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.83) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 829.67 ($10.57).

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Shares of TM17 opened at GBX 440 ($5.61) on Thursday. Team17 Group has a 1-year low of GBX 382 ($4.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 870 ($11.09). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 512.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 648.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £636.33 million and a P/E ratio of 26.49.

In related news, insider Mark Crawford purchased 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.14) per share, for a total transaction of £6,976.41 ($8,891.68).

About Team17 Group (Get Rating)

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.