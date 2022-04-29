Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BGet Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Scotiabank increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective (down previously from C$55.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.32.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded up C$0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching C$50.68. The stock had a trading volume of 971,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,587. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$49.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$24.84 and a 52 week high of C$56.67. The stock has a market cap of C$27.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

