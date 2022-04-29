Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Lowered to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Teladoc Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded Teladoc Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.79.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $33.61 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $178.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.64.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

