Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Oppenheimer

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.79.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $178.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average of $89.64.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

