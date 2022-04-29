Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.32-4.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.36. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $17.75-18.00 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $14.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $438.00. 9,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,777. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $391.28 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $453.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.46. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TDY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $507.80.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 202.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,474,000 after purchasing an additional 90,288 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,325,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

