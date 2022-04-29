Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.50 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.50 ($3.76) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.87) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.01) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.37) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.72) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.44) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.94 ($3.16).

O2D stock opened at €2.93 ($3.15) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of €2.20 ($2.37) and a 12 month high of €2.90 ($3.12). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €2.49.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

