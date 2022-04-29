Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) PT Raised to €3.20 at Barclays

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from €3.00 ($3.23) to €3.20 ($3.44) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Telefónica Deutschland from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Telefónica Deutschland from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.98.

Shares of TELDF opened at $3.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $3.26.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

