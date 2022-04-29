Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.75.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Telenet Group from €44.00 ($47.31) to €40.00 ($43.01) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Telenet Group from €43.50 ($46.77) to €43.00 ($46.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Telenet Group from €37.50 ($40.32) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Shares of Telenet Group stock remained flat at $$17.95 on Friday. Telenet Group has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05.
About Telenet Group (Get Rating)
Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telenet Group (TLGHY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.