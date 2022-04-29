Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Telenet Group from €44.00 ($47.31) to €40.00 ($43.01) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Telenet Group from €43.50 ($46.77) to €43.00 ($46.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Telenet Group from €37.50 ($40.32) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of Telenet Group stock remained flat at $$17.95 on Friday. Telenet Group has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4701 per share. This represents a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

