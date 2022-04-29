Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Tempur Sealy International has a payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.35. 11,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.10.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth $637,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.