Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.180-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.860-$7.030 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.05. The stock had a trading volume of 20,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.83. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $58.36 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.42.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.80.

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.