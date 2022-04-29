Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-4.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Terex from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Terex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Terex in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.25.

TEX traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,062. Terex has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Terex will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,955,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,647,000 after purchasing an additional 489,129 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Terex by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Terex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Terex by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 144,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Terex by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

