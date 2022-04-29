Ternium (NYSE:TX) Issues Earnings Results

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $1.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ternium had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS.

NYSE:TX opened at $44.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.62. Ternium has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Get Ternium alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ternium by 18.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ternium by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ternium in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

About Ternium (Get Rating)

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.