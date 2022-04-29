Ternium (NYSE:TX) Issues Earnings Results

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $1.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ternium had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS.
NYSE:TX opened at $44.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.62. Ternium has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.68.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.11%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ternium in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.
About Ternium
Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.
