Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 6.90%.
NASDAQ:TBNK traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $22.75. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,372. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $211.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.47. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
In related news, COO Vernon Hirata sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $83,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,999.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
TBNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.
Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.
