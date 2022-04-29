Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

NASDAQ:TBNK traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $22.75. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,372. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $211.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.47. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

In related news, COO Vernon Hirata sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $83,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,999.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. 54.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.