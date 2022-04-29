Tesco (LON:TSCO) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSCO. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.17) to GBX 320 ($4.08) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.14) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.21) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 318.75 ($4.06).

Get Tesco alerts:

TSCO stock opened at GBX 273.10 ($3.48) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 219.75 ($2.80) and a one year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.88). The stock has a market cap of £20.82 billion and a PE ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 275.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 281.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

Tesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.