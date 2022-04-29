Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $320.00.

A number of research firms have commented on TSCDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.17) to GBX 320 ($4.08) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

TSCDY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. 296,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,031. Tesco has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.39.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

