Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.43.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.96. 340,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,588. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $71.68.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.65 per share, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,246.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 334.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 39,662 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 8.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 43.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,341,000 after buying an additional 67,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.