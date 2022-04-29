Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.840-$2.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.94 billion.Texas Instruments also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.84-2.26 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones lowered Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded Texas Instruments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.53.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.48. 36,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,302,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.56. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $160.50 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.