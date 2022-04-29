Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,238 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,688,000 after purchasing an additional 129,269 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,291,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,006,000 after purchasing an additional 289,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,921,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,023,000 after acquiring an additional 97,374 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $229.68 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.85 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

