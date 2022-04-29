Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of ITT worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,054 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 759,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,227,000 after acquiring an additional 625,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 162,435 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,206,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.09.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $71.94 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.27.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

