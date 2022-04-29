Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $854,771,000 after acquiring an additional 236,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after acquiring an additional 35,351 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,750,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 6.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,016 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,455,000 after acquiring an additional 91,955 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $207.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.03. The company has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

