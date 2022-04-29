Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,296,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,677 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,115,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,748,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $681,228,000 after buying an additional 276,606 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,189,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,266,000 after acquiring an additional 189,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSI. Citigroup boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.33.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.61. 734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,624. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.35. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.54 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.