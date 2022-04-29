Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of AptarGroup worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.85. The company had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,444. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.55 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.