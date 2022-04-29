Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628,878 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 78,695 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $31,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 43,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 156,535 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 32,683 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 239,076 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 92,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 16,612 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $2.75 on Thursday, reaching $41.70. The company had a trading volume of 49,927,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,734,207. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.39. The firm has a market cap of $189.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.24.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.