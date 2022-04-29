Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,032 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 15,053 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 0.4% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $34,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.89, for a total transaction of $501,147.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,568 shares of company stock worth $34,416,835 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.50.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $11.06 on Thursday, reaching $185.74. 10,476,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,393,280. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.88 billion, a PE ratio of 123.83, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

