Texas Permanent School Fund Has $11.13 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,754 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its position in Duke Energy by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 10,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $113.80 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.66 and a 200-day moving average of $104.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

